EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 6.9% on Insider Buying Activity

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 343,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,917,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Specifically, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,136.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.