EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Shares Up 12.8%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 118,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFHT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

