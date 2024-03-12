eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Shares Down 4.1%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 40,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 25,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
