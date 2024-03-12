Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s payout ratio is -2,857.14%.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
