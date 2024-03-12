Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Elementis alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELM

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

LON ELM opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of £798.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,938.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s payout ratio is -2,857.14%.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.