Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYM. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,093 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 810,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,909 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.