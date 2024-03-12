Enovix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 34,307 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 18,369 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enovix Trading Down 1.0 %

ENVX stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

