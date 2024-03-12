Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Envela shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 12,613 shares changing hands.

Envela Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 66.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 205,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

