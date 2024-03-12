EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
NYSE:EOG opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
