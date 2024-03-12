EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.