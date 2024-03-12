EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $2,954,797 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

