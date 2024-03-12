Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 14,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 8,632 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

