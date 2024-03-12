Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
See Also
