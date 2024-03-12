Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading Down 0.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

