Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.61.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.