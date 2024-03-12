EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 4.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 21,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Get EVE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on EVEX

EVE Price Performance

Institutional Trading of EVE

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EVE by 541.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.