Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.