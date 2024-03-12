FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 411,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,427,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

FaZe Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of FaZe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FaZe during the third quarter valued at $3,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FaZe in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FaZe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FaZe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FaZe Company Profile

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

