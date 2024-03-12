FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP) Insider Ryan Preston Acquires 1,735 Shares

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.37) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,675.21).
FD Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
FDP stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. FD Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.76).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
