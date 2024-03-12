FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP) Insider Ryan Preston Acquires 1,735 Shares

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.37) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,675.21).

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

FDP stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. FD Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.