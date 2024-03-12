Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $112,133,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

