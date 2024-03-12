Financial Review: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) vs. ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) and ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and ANGLE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.49% 16.53% 7.02% ANGLE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and ANGLE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $4.13 billion 3.27 $474.62 million $9.21 28.57 ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -4.17

Analyst Recommendations

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than ANGLE. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and ANGLE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 5 6 0 2.55 ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus price target of $246.54, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than ANGLE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats ANGLE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

