Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading 400% Higher

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) traded up 400% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 77,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 20,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

