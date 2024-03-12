First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.29% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $143,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

FR stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

