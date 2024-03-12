First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.79% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $56,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,182.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

