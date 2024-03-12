Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 0.1%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as £169.65 ($217.36) and last traded at £169.50 ($217.17). 129,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 609,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at £169.35 ($216.98).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($217.81) to £186 ($238.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($249.84) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($219.09) to £157 ($201.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £179.33 ($229.77).

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £157.56 and its 200 day moving average is £142.47. The firm has a market cap of £30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49,852.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.