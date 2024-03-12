Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

