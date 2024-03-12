Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.