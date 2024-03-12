FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.95.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

