FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.08

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.08 and traded as high as $67.10. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 26,356 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Shares of FUJIFILM are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 4th.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
