Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Futu has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

