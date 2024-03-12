Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.76.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Futu Stock Performance
FUTU stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Futu has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.49.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
