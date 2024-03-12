Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Futu were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,794,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Futu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

FUTU opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

