G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

