Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

