Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Critical Comparison

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snap and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 12 6 0 2.14 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.61 billion 4.25 -$1.32 billion ($0.83) -14.30 Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Snap and Global Mofy Metaverse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -28.71% -47.47% -15.18% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snap beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

