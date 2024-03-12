Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73. 374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.