Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 24,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.