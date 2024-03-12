Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 24,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Goodfood Market Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$19.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.