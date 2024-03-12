Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Trading Up 2.9%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 617,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,045,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

