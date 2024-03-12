Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,469.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

