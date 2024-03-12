Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

