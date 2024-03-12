Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) Trading 1.2% Higher

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.65. Approximately 23,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Greif Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

