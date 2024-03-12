Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Pamela B. Burke Sells 5,764 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $148,884.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 990.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 137,153 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GO

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

