Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Andrea Renee Bortner Sells 5,522 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $142,633.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96.

NASDAQ GO opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.08.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

