GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 113,184 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,184 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

