GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,513 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $205.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $152.26 and a one year high of $208.78. The company has a market cap of $189.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55.

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $2.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

