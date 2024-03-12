GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 37,362 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SOI. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SOI opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

