GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 6,943 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $2,674,137. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

