GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 7,161 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 200.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $644,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

