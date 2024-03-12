GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after buying an additional 52,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 717,378 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 227,319 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

