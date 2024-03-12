GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 15,607 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $277,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 816,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBF opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

