GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of American Well worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 14.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 22,209,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Well by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,422.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,229,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,628. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

