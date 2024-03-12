GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American States Water by 69.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American States Water by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 57.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

