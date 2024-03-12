GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 212.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SiTime alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in SiTime by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 257,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $594,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.