GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

